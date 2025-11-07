Animated ‘Stranger Things’ spin-off to feature fan-favourite characters with a twist

The lore of Stranger Things will continue in a new animated series from showrunner Eric Robles and co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer, featuring fan-favourite characters with a twist.

Titled Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, the animated series is set in the Stranger Things universe between Seasons 2 and 3. It will premiere on Netflix in 2026, following the conclusion of the fifth and final season of the sci-fi show.

“With animation there’s really no limits,” Ross Duffer said in a new first-look video released on November 6 to mark Stranger Things Day. “Eric and his team can just go wild … and they have,” he added.

Robles, who is executive producing the project through Flying Bark Productions, noted that the series will capture “the magic of Hawkins in a new way”. He added, “Get your flashlight, get your backpack because it’s going to be amazing.”

The Duffer Brothers and Hilary Leavitt are executive producing the series through Upside Down Pictures, along with Shawn Levy via 21 Laps and Dan Cohen.

“We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues,” the Duffer Brothers said in a statement to Tudum.

According to the logline, the year is 1985, it’s a freezing winter in Hawkins, and our heroes are about to embark on an epic journey where “the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.”

“We soon learn that nothing is quite as they thought it was,” Robles said.

The Duffer Brothers came up with the idea while brainstorming other concepts within the world of Hawkins. “When we started talking about whether there was anything else we wanted to do with Stranger Things, this was one of our first ideas,” Ross Duffer said in the one-minute-long teaser.

A fresh voice cast has been roped in for the animated show. Joining the Hawkins adventure are Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport as Max, Luca Diaz as Mike, Elisha “EJ” Williams as Lucas, Braxton Quinney as Dustin, Ben Plessala as Will, Brett Gipson as Hopper, Odessa A’zion, Janeane Garofalo, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

The first four episodes of Stranger Things Season 5 will release on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.