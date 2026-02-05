‘Animal Park’ to go on floors in 2027, will feature Ranbir Kapoor in double role

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Wednesday confirmed that the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal will go on floors in mid-2027, adding that the upcoming film will further expand the violent universe introduced in the first part.

Titled Animal Park, the film will feature Ranbir Kapoor in a double role as two lookalike cousins — Ranvijay and Aziz. Vanga said the sequel will depict an all-out war between the two characters.

Speaking virtually to a Japanese audience after the film’s premiere in the country, Vanga said Animal Park will begin production after he completes his current project Spirit.

“Animal Park will start soon, once I finish the current film. There will be more animals because Aziz is another animal. So it’s a war between the two brothers now who look alike. I thought Animal Park would be the right title. And we will start in the middle of 2027,” the director said, as per PTI.

Animal followed the story of Ranvijay, the devoted but troubled son of powerful industrialist Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor). His obsessive love for his father drives him into a spiral of extreme violence.

After an assassination attempt on Balbir Singh, Ranvijay launches a brutal revenge saga that leaves behind widespread bloodshed and broken relationships. The film’s climax showed Ranvijay killing his cousin Abrar (Bobby Deol).

However, the post-credits sequence revealed the existence of Aziz, Abrar’s brother, who now looks identical to Ranvijay, setting the stage for the sequel.

Ranbir said he is looking forward to returning to the franchise and playing double roles in Animal Park. “Since it’s a continuing story, the story of part two was very clear in his mind while filming part one. So it’s very exciting. It’s very inspiring for me as an actor,” he said.

“Sandeep and I keep chatting with each other through the week or month, and we keep discussing different ideas. And I really can’t wait to get back to play Ranvijay and Aziz,” Rannbir added.

Animal also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film emerged as one of the biggest box office hits of 2023, earning over Rs 900 crore worldwide, while also sparking debate over its graphic violence and polarising themes.

Animal is set to release in Japan on February 13.