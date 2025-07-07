Hand-in-hand at Wimbledon: Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro fuel dating speculation

Actor Andrew Garfield and his rumoured girlfriend, Monica Barbaro, were seen walking hand-in-hand at Wimbledon on Sunday, fuelling speculation about their relationship status.

A video shared by Wimbledon’s official page shows Andrew Garfield cheering for fellow Brit Sonay Kartal while Monica Barbaro sits by his side.

Another photo, shared by a fan page on Instagram, captures Garfield planting a kiss on Barbaro’s cheek. The duo sported matching white outfits for the event, perfectly complementing each other.

This isn’t the first time Garfield and Barbaro have sparked dating speculation. Back in May, Us Weekly reported that they attended a Tony-nominated play together in New York. While Barbaro walked the Met Gala red carpet solo that evening, Garfield was reportedly waiting for her at The Mark Hotel later that night.

So far, neither has commented publicly on the rumoured relationship.

Previously, Garfield was in a long-term relationship with Emma Stone, whom he met during the filming of The Amazing Spider-Man. Although they broke up in 2015, they have remained on good terms.

On the work front, Garfield will be next seen in Luca Guadagnino’s After The Hunt. Barbaro, who is best known for films Top Gun: Maverick and A Complete Unknown, will be next seen in Crime 101 alongside Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.