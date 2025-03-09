MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ananya Panday sizzles in yellow bikini, shares beachside selfies with sister Rysa from Seychelles

The 26-year-old is currently gearing up for the historical drama ‘Kesari Chapter 2’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.03.25, 12:14 PM

Actress Ananya Panday put her best fashion foot forward and enjoyed a dip in the ocean during her recent trip to Seychelles. Here’s a glimpse into her tropical retreat with younger sister Rysa Panday.  

Ananya shared sun-kissed photos in a black tank top and leopard-print leggings. She wore her hair down and opted for dew makeup to round off her beach look.  

The 26-year-old actress took a stroll at the beach in a slit maxi dress, paired with stylish shades and a wicker tote.  

Meanwhile, Rysa served fashion goals in a stunning zebra-print beachwear.  

Ananya sizzled in a yellow bikini during her seaside vacation. 

The CTRL actress kept it casual in a breezy shirt. She basked in the sun and cycled around during her vacation.  

Ananya also fed a tortoise and enjoyed a laid-back day in the lap of nature.  

Ananya and Rysa shared a beachside selfie from their vacation.  

