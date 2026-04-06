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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 April 2026

Ananya Panday, Lakshya-starrer ‘Chand Mera Dil’ to release in May; first-look posters out

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the upcoming romantic drama is directed by Vivek Soni

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.04.26, 12:03 PM
Chand Mera Dil

A poster of ‘Chand Mera Dil’ Instagram/ @dharmamovies

Ananya Panday and Lakshya are set to play each other’s love interests in the upcoming romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, set to release in theatres on May 22, the makers announced on social media on Monday.

Sharing first-look posters on Instagram, production banner Dharma Productions wrote, “Presenting a love story where…life happens faster than love.

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Chand Mera Dil in cinemas 22nd May, 2026.”

The posters offer a glimpse into Ananya’s Chandni and Lakshya’s Aarav, and their love story, tracing their journey from the innocence of first love to the realities that test it.

Directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil is penned by Akshat Ghildial, Rahul Nanda, Tushar Paranjape.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film also stars Resad Ajim, Aastha Singh, Pratham Rathod, Ankur Poddar and Elvis Jose.

On the work front, Lakshya was last seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Ananya is currently shooting for the second season of Prime Video series Call Me Bae.

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Chand Mera Dil Ananya Panday Lakshya
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