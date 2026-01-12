Amy Poehler scripts Golden Globes history with first-ever ‘best podcast’ win

Good Hang With Amy Poehler made history on Monday (IST) by becoming the first winner of the Golden Globes’ newly introduced Best Podcast category.

“This is exactly how I pictured it — Snoop giving me the award,” Amy Poehler joked during her speech after accepting the trophy from Snoop Dogg. “I don't know about awards shows, but when they get it right, it makes sense.”

The former Golden Globes host added, “I know I am new to this game, but I have great respect for this form. I have great respect for all of the people that I am nominated with. I'm big fans of all of you — except for NPR. It's just a bunch of celebs phonin' it in, so try harder.”

In May 2025 the organisers announced 25 eligible contenders for this category, which included several political podcasts, including shows hosted by Joe Rogan, Ben Shapiro, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Tucker Carlson. In the end, voters steered away from politics, favoring podcasts led by actors, including Poehler, Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, and SmartLess.

Poehler has longstanding ties to the Golden Globes. She co-hosted the ceremony with Tina Fey for four years, from 2013 to 2015 and again in 2021, and previously won the Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy award in 2014 for Parks and Recreation.