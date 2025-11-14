‘No ethics… disgusting’: Amitabh Bachchan takes dig at media attention around Dharmendra’s health scare

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday took an indirect dig at the media attention surrounding Bollywood veteran Dharmendra’s health scare.

“No ethics...no sense of responsibility...just an avenue of personal gain, without any consideration of the moment...Disturbing and disgusting,” he wrote in a cryptic post on blogging platform Tumblr.

Later, taking to X, he posted, “No ethics at all”.

Bachchan’s post comes a day after filmmaker Karan Johar and Dharmendra’s son, actor Sunny Deol, condemned the paparazzi for their ‘irresponsible and disrespectful’ behaviour.

“When basic courtesy and sensitivity leave our hearts and our actions, we know we are a doomed race... It's heartbreaking to see paparazzi and see the media circus for a living legend who has contributed so massively to our cinema...this is not coverage, it's disrespect,” wrote Karan.

Sunny sharply reprimanded photographers gathered outside his Juhu home. His remarks followed the circulation of a leaked video purportedly showing the Deol family grieving at the bedside of an ailing Dharmendra.

Dharmendra was on Wednesday taken home by the Deol family from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. He was admitted to the hospital more than a week ago after he complained of breathlessness. On Tuesday morning, reports of the veteran actor’s death went viral citing sources close to his family.

Over the past few days, media crews have camped outside the hospital and the Deol residence, prompting repeated requests of privacy from the family.

The 89-year-old actor’s daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini have also condemned the media’s conduct.

Dharmendra is set to turn 90 on 8 December.

The actor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next film, Ikkis, featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, is scheduled for release on December 25.