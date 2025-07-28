Amitabh Bachchan shares photo of old ‘Sholay’ cinema ticket worth Rs 20: ‘Price of aerated drink nowadays’

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan Monday posted a rare photo of an old cinema ticket of his 1975 film Sholay on his blog. The Ramesh Sippy-directed film will complete its 50th year of release on August 15.

Apart from the Rs 20 ticket, the 82-year-old actor also shared a series of photos on his blog showing fans gathered outside his residence, Jalsa, for his weekly Sunday greeting.

Expressing astonishment, Bachchan said that aerated drinks cost the same nowadays as film tickets did back then.

“The SHOLAY ticket .. kept and preserved, just defeated whatever has been expressed a few lines above .. Rs 20 !! The price .. !!!!!?? I am told that is the price of an aerated drink in the Theatre Halls nowadays. Is that a fact,” the actor wrote on his blog.

Sholay revolves around two criminals, Veeru (Dharmendra) and Jai (Amitabh Bachchan), who are hired by a retired police officer, Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar), to capture a ruthless bandit, Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

Actresses Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan rounded off the cast of the film.

Sholay’s gripping plot, penned by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, and its soundtrack, composed by R.D. Burman, added to its enduring legacy.

A restored, uncut version of Ramesh Sippy’s classic had its world premiere at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, Italy, in June, to mark the movie’s 50th anniversary. The restored version will have its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival later this year.

On the work front, Bachchan, 82, is expected to voice the character of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part I, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.