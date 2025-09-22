Amitabh Bachchan distributes helmets, dandiya sticks outside Mumbai residence

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan distributed helmets to fans gathered outside the gates of his Mumbai residence Jalsa on Sunday, he said in a blog post.

The 82-year-old actor mentioned that he drew inspiration from a Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant, popularly known as the Helmet Man of India, for the ‘small beginning’.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each day has been a learning, and from the most unknown, for theirs is the truest - uncomplicated, honest and without any frills. So met the Helmet Man on our episode at KBC, invited under our programme for them that have done service to society, and what a learning — a voluntary act but filled with generosity and value - save the lives of those that ignore basic protections. And so in a very limited manner I made a start at the well-wishers meet on the Sunday gates of Jalsa,” wrote Bachchan alongside photos from the helmet distribution programme.

Tumblr

The actor also distributed dandiya sticks to the crowd gathered outside his residence ahead of Navratri festivities.

“Gave dandiya sticks to them that shall play dandiya during these 10 days of festivity... and a few helmets, including 2 that the helmet man presented to me on set...A small beginning, shall ever lead to fruition when the intent is noble and honest. My gratitude to them for the Helmet Man, as he is commonly known,” added Bachchan.

Tumblr

The distribution programme was aimed at raising awareness about road safety. Bachchan distributed helmets to bike riders to ensure their safety on streets.

Bachchan, who is currently hosting the 17th season of reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, also shared a video on X.

The Helmet Man of India replied to Bachchan’s post, calling the actor’s words and blessings the ‘greatest award of his life’.

“Your words and blessings are the greatest award of my life. I had never imagined that in our very first meeting, I would be able to plant a seed of safety in your heart. But in just two days, you nurtured that small seed into a big tree, and by giving this message to the whole world, you have made this bond eternal. The dream I have seen of a road accident–free India is now ready to grow into a massive movement with your guidance and inspiration,” he wrote.

The Helmet Man of India is Raghvendra Kumar, who hails from Bihar. Kumar has dedicated his life to promoting road safety by distributing free helmets and raising awareness to prevent accidents. His mission began after losing a close friend in a road accident in 2014. The unfortunate incident led him to sell his home and personal belongings to fund the distribution of over 65,000 helmets across India.