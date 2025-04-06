Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra pay tribute to Manoj Kumar with never-before-seen pictures

Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra have posted never-before-seen pictures with Hindi film icon Manoj Kumar following his death on Friday at the age of 87.

Popularly known as 'Bharat Kumar' for his portrayal of patriotic heroes in films such as Upkar and Kranti, Kumar took his last breath in a Mumbai hospital due to age-related issues. He was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute in Mumbai on Saturday.

Bachchan, who worked with Kumar in his 1974 directorial Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, shared a black-and-white picture with him on his personal Tumblr blog. “In remembrance... and prayer, in grief,” the 82-year-old actor wrote alongside the picture which shows him hugging Kumar.

Later in the day, Dharmendra shared a picture with Kumar with whom he starred in films like Shaadi and Maidan-E-Jung. "Manoj, mere yaar, tere saath beeta har pal bahut yaad ayega (Manoj, my friend, I'll remember every moment I’ve spent with you)" he wrote.

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who worked with Kumar in 1974’s Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, shared a still from the film to pay tribute to her co-star.

"Saddened to learn about the passing of Manoj Kumar. May his soul rest in peace," the actress, who will be next seen in Bun Tikki alongside Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol, wrote.

Kumar’s first major hit was Hariyali Aur Rasta (1962) with Mala Sinha, followed by the thriller Woh Kaun Thi?, known for songs like Lag Jaa Gale. In 1965, he starred in Shaheed, based on Bhagat Singh’s life—a film that even drew praise from then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

His directorial debut Upkar was a blockbuster remembered for the iconic patriotic song Mere Desh Ki Dharti. Alongside patriotic roles, he also starred in romantic and thriller films like Do Badan, Himalay Ki God Mein, Sawan Ki Ghata, and Gumnaam. In 1970, he made Purab Aur Paschim, highlighting East-West cultural contrasts.