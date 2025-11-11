Allu Arjun, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh condemn Red Fort blast, call for peace and vigilance

Actors Allu Arjun, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh and Sidharth Malhotra were among the celebrities who condoled the deaths in the bomb blast near Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday.

“Horrified by the incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening. My condolences to the families of the bereaved,” wrote Ranveer on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

He also shared that the trailer launch of his upcoming film Dhurandhar scheduled to take place on 12 November in Mumbai has been postponed as a ‘mark of respect to the victims and families affected by the Delhi blast’.

Urging everyone to remain safe and alert, Priyanka wrote, “It's devastating to see the visuals from Read Fort. So much fear, chaos and heartbreak. My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and my condolences for the lives lost. Hoping for some answers soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and alert.”

Allu prayed for peace to return soon. “Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Delhi's Red Fort. My heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families, and I wish for peace to prevail once again,” the Pushpa actor wrote.

“My heart goes out to everyone affected by the Red Fort blast. Delhi, stay strong and stay,” posted Sidharth.

Filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, actor Ishaan Khatter and actress Vaani Kapoor also offered their deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

“Shocked and saddened by the news from Delhi. My thoughts are with all the victims, their families and everyone injured,” wrote Thamma actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Mismatched star Rohit Saraf also urged everyone to stay vigilant.

According to media reports, a powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening tore through a parked car, killing at least 13 people and injuring several others in the vicinity. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the deadly blast so far.