Everything you need to know about Lollapalooza India 2025 featuring Shawn Mendes and Hanumankind

Music lovers are in for a treat this weekend as Lollapalooza India 2025, the Indian edition of the international music festival, is set to captivate fans at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. Here’s everything you need to know about the two-day event.

Day 1

The lineup for this year’s Lollapalooza India has been making headlines ever since its announcement. On Day 1, the festival will kick off at 3pm on four stages at the venue and will wrap up by 10pm. It will begin with performances by Frizzell D'Souza, Amrapali Shindhe, Philtersoup and Sid Vashi.

As the afternoon kicks in, Lullanas, Sahil Vasudeva, Dhanji and Isabel LaRosa will take the stage, followed by Talwiinder, Dot., Anushka and Jonita.

Glass Animals, Cory Wong and SPRYK will churn out medleys of their hit songs 7.20pm onwards.

Global pop sensation Shawn Mendes is set to make his India debut at the festival on Saturday, slated to perform at 8.25pm. German DJ and record producer Zedd will close the event on Saturday.

Day 2

The second day of Lollapalooza promises another musical ride. The event will begin at 2:45 pm with a performance by Raghav Meattle, followed by Nexa artists Kamakshi Rai & Samar Mehdi, Niladri Kumar, Raman Negi, Green Park and Lisa Mishra.

Sudan, Aurora, Wave to Earth and Raftaar x KR$NA will take the stage right after.

Rapper Hanumankind, who shot to fame after last year’s Big Dawgs, will perform at 7.10pm. At the same time, Louis Tomlinson will go live at his first India gig on the second stage at the venue. English rock band Nothing but Thieves and singer Alok are also set to bring their energy to the festival.

American rock band Green Day will also make their India debut at Lollapalooza. The music festival will conclude with a performance by John Summit, known for his hits like Deep End, Go Back and Where You Are.

Tickets for Lollapalooza 2025 can be purchased on ticketing platform BookMyShow.