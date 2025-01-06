Golden Globes 2025: All We Imagine As Light misses best non-English film and best director awards

All We Imagine As Light lost the Golden Globe Award for best feature film not in English language to Emilia Perez, while Payal Kapadia, who was nominated for best director for this film, lost to Brady Corbet, who bagged the laurel for The Brutalist.

All We Imagine As Light was nominated alongside The Girl With The Needle, I’m Still Here, The Seed of The Sacred Fig, and Vermiglio. In the best director category, Payal was competing against Coralie Fargeat (The Substance), Edward Berger (Conclave), Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez), and Sean Baker (Anora) and Brady Corbet.

The 82nd Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Monday (Indian time) and was hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser.

Premiered at Cannes International Film Festival in 2024, All We Imagine As Light had won the Grand Prix award at the festival.

In 2023, S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR was also nominated in the best non-English film category at the Golden Globes.

Despite missing out on being India’s official submission for the best international feature film category at the Oscars 2025, the Malayalam drama has been on a winning spree at various award ceremonies. All We Imagine as Light was named the best international feature film at the Gotham Awards 2024. It was adjudged the best non-English language film by the New York Film Critics Circle and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon and Azees Nedumangad, All We Imagine as Light revolves around three working women in Mumbai. Nurse Prabha’s (Kani Kusruti) mundane routine is disrupted by an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, while her younger roommate Anu (Divya Prabha) searches for a private space to be with her boyfriend. Their intertwined journeys culminate in a cathartic trip to a coastal town, offering solace and closure.