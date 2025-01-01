All We Imagine As Light, Gunaah Season 2, Blink: Disney+ Hotstar’s January slate

Payal Kapadia’s multiple award-winning film All We Imagine As Light, the second instalment of Anil Senior’s action-packed series Gunaah, and Edmund Stenson’s National Geographic documentary Blink feature on the list of films and shows set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar this January.

“This January, it’s all about passion on the field and emotions on the screen,” reads a post shared on Wednesday by the official X page of the streaming platform.

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam, Kapadia's Malayalam drama explores love, longing and loneliness in the bustling city of Mumbai through the perspectives of three women. The film is slated to hit the streamer on January 3.

Gunaah Season 2, also premiering on January 3, will see Surbhi Jyoti and Gashmeer Mahajani reprise their roles as Abhimanyu and Tara, respectively. Darshan Pandya and Shashank Ketkar are expected to join the cast of the upcoming season, which will continue Abhimanyu’s tale of vengeance.

Blink follows Édith Lemay and her husband Sébastien Pelletier’s attempts at giving their four kids incredible visual memories before three of them completely lose their vision due to a progressive medical condition.The documentary will drop on the streamer on January 5.

Meanwhile, all eight episodes of the new season of the television series Goosebumps: The Vanishing, starring David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor who has immersed himself in science and mystery, will hit the streaming platform on January 10.

Season 2 of the docuseries A Real Bug’s Life and thriller The Truth - Unmasked are among the other eagerly anticipated projects on the platform. Both will be available for streaming from January 15.

Shows slated for release later in the month include Aditya Sarpotdar’s The Secret of the Shiledars (January 31) and the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (January 29).

For sports enthusiasts, Disney+ Hotstar will stream several live matches, including Australia vs. England Women’s ODI (January 12), Chelsea vs. Bournemouth (January 15), Chelsea vs. Manchester City (January 25), and England’s Men’s Tour of India (January 22).