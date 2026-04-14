‘Tu saath hain toh din raat hain’: Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor on fourth wedding anniversary

Actress-producer Alia Bhatt wished her husband Ranbir Kapoor on their fourth wedding anniversary on Tuesday by sharing never-before-seen pictures with the Animal star, who isn’t active on social media.

The Brahmastra co-stars got married on April 14, 2022, at Ranbir’s Vastu Apartment in Mumbai, after a relationship of five years.

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The photos and videos show Alia and Ranbir enjoying a vacation in the snow-capped mountains with their daughter Raha. The couple is seen skating, sipping hot beverages, and sharing a candlelight dinner together.

“Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking….we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short ..Tu saath hain toh din raat hain (If you are with me, then every moment feels like day and night),” reads the caption on Instagram.

Reacting to the post, Alia’s mother Soni Razdan wrote in the comments section, “How absolutely magically lovely.” Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, and Ranbir’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming comedy drama Daadi Ki Shaadi, commented, “Love.”

Mother Neetu Kapoor extended her wishes to the couple by sharing a photo of them on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Blessings to my heartbeats.”

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

After Brahmastra, Alia is set to share screen space with Ranbir in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, set to hit theatres this year. She also has Shiv Ravail’s female-centric spy thriller Alpha, co-starring Sharavari, in the pipeline.

Ranbir will be next seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana, slated for a two-part release during Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. Alongside Ranbir, the cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

The actor also has Animal Park, the sequel to Animal, in the pipeline.