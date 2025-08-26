Alia Bhatt raises alarm after new Mumbai home photos go viral: ‘Shouldn’t be normalised’

Filming private residences without the consent or knowledge of occupants is a serious security issue, said actress Alia Bhatt on Tuesday after pictures and videos of her new Mumbai home, still under construction, went viral.

“I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home - still under construction has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue,” wrote Alia on Instagram.

“Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not content — it's a violation,” she added, requesting media houses to immediately delete the photos and videos that are circulating online.

“Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? It should never be normalized,” the 32-year-old actress concluded.

Alia, who was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, and Yash Raj Films’ Alpha in the pipeline. In Love and War, Alia will share screen space with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone will also play key roles in the film. Alpha, on the other hand, will star Alia alongside Sharvari.