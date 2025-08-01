‘Pedro... In Dino’: Ali Fazal meets Pedro Pascal; Tabu, ‘Mirzapur’ stars, Netflix react

Indian actor Ali Fazal had a surprise encounter with Hollywood star Pedro Pascal aboard a flight recently, he said, sharing a selfie Friday.

While Pedro donned a purple round neck T-shirt paired with multicoloured shrug, Fazal looked dapper in a khaki leather jacket worn over a blue shirt.

Reacting to the post, Tabu wrote, “Oh my God.”

Fazal’s Mizrapur co-stars Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar also expressed their excitement in the comments section.

The post sparked a flurry of reactions. “Pedro… In Dino,” wrote Netflix India in the comments. “Pedro Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya” was Prime Video’s response to the post.

Pascal is currently basking in the success of Matt Shakman’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps, released in theatres on July 25.

The actor will be next seen in Ari Aster’s Eddington alongside Joaquin Phoenix, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O'Connell, Micheal Ward, Austin Butler, and Emma Stone.

Fazal was last seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Sara Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

He also recently came onboard as a producer with wife Richa Chadha on Secrets of a Mountain Serpent through their banner Pushing Buttons Studios, as per reports. The feature, helmed by young filmmaker Nidhi Saxena, is set to make its world premiere at the 82nd Venice Film Festival later this year.