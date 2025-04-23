Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Kesari 2’ inches closer to Rs 40-crore mark in India in five days

Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is inching closer to the Rs 40-crore mark at the domestic box office after a five-day theatrical run, as per latest trade reports.

Co-starring R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the historical drama has raked in Rs 38.75 crore nett so far, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk reported on Wednesday.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 began its box office journey on April 18 with a collection of Rs 7.75 crore nett. The daily earnings rose to Rs 9.5 crore nett on Day 2, followed by Rs 12.25 crore nett on Sunday.

The daily collections dropped to Rs 4.5 crore nett on Monday but showed a slight upward trend on Day 5, earning Rs 4.75 crore nett on Tuesday.

Produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films, Kesari Chapter 2 revolves around a lesser-known legal battle that followed the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar plays barrister C. Sankaran Nair, who took on the British empire in court to unearth the truth. R. Madhavan plays his adversary, Neville McKinley, while Ananya Panday plays Nair’s co-counsel Dilreet Gill.

On the other hand, Sunny Deol’s film Jaat maintained its momentum at the domestic box office on the 13th day. The film’s total collection in India now stands at Rs 78.25 crore nett. The action-packed drama also features Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly has minted Rs 141.90 crore nett in India so far.