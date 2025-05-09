‘Housefull 5’ teaser removed from YouTube over copyright claim by record label

The teaser of Akshay Kumar-starrer comedy film Housefull 5 has been removed from YouTube in the wake of a copyright claim by an Indian record label behind some of Diljit Dosanjh and Jasmine Sandlas songs.

The teaser was unveiled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s YouTube channel on April 30 and had garnered millions of views within just 10 days.

Upon clicking the link to the teaser, a message on the YouTube page reads, “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Mofusion Studios.”

As of now, the copyright claim by Mofusion Studios is unclear.

However, the teaser is still available to watch on the Instagram accounts of the Housefull 5 stars, including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, who had shared it.

The one-minute-16-second-long teaser introduced the star-studded cast of Housefull 5, which includes Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff.

It also introduced a mystery killer. Sonam Bajwa, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir round off the cast of Housefull 5.

Housefull 5 is set to bring back the franchise’s trademark mix of slapstick comedy and grand sets. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is set to release on June 6.

The first Housefull movie, directed by Sajid Khan, was released in 2010. It features Akshay Kumar alongside Jiah Khan, Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta and Chunky Panday.

The sequel, also directed by Sajid Khan, came out in 2012, followed by Sajid-Farhad-helmed Housefull 3 in 2016, and Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 in 2019.