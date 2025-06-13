MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 5’ earns close to Rs 130 crore at domestic box office in Week 1

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the comedy film has been released in two versions: 5A and 5B

Entertainment Web Desk Published 13.06.25, 03:48 PM
A still from ‘Housefull 5’

Akshay Kumar’s latest big screen outing Housefull 5 collected Rs 127.25 crore nett at the domestic box office at the end of its first week in theatres. The comedy film, however, witnessed a drop in daily earnings on Day 7, as per trade figures.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Housefull 5 earned Rs 24 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 31 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 32.5 crore nett on Sunday. The earnings dropped to Rs 13 crore nett on Monday. On Tuesday, Housefull 5 earned Rs 11.25, followed by Rs 8.5 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 7 crore nett on Thursday.

Housefull 5 has been released in two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, with each version offering a different climax featuring a different killer.

On Thursday, Housefull 5A, which has been performing better, recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.17 per cent, while Housefull 5B registered 8.77 per cent occupancy.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 boasts a massive ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Nikitin Dheer.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life ended its extended first week of theatrical run with a collection of Rs 43.37 crore nett at the domestic box office. Also starring Silambarasan TR, Trisha and Abhirami, the film revolves around a mafia kingpin, played by Haasan.

