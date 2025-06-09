Akshay Kumar-led ‘Housefull 5’ set to cross Rs 100-crore mark in India

Akshay Kumar’s latest big screen outing Housefull 5 is inching towards the Rs 100-crore mark in India after three days of theatrical run. The fifth instalment of the comedy franchise has earned over Rs 90 crore nett in India so far, as per the makers of the film.

Housefull 5 earned Rs 35.10 crore nett on Sunday, a jump from its Saturday earnings (Rs 32.38 crore nett). With an opening day collection of Rs 24.35 crore nett, the total earnings of the comedy film stands at Rs 91.83 crore nett domestically so far.

Housefull 5 has been released in two versions — Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B — each offering a different climax featuring a different killer. On Sunday, Housefull 5A, which has been performing better, recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 39.52 per cent while Housefull 5B registered 24.49 per cent occupancy, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 5 boasts a massive ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Nikitin Dheer.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s ambitious collaboration Thug Life is struggling at the domestic box office. The film earned Rs 6.5 crore nett on Day 3, taking its India net total to Rs 36.90 crore nett.

Thug Life had opened with Rs 15.5 crore nett on Thursday but Friday collections plummeted to Rs 7.15 crore nett, slightly recovering to Rs 7.75 crore nett on Saturday.