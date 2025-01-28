Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Sky Force’ fails Monday test after a blockbuster weekend

After soaring high at the box office during its opening weekend, Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s aerial action thriller Sky Force witnessed a sharp 77.68 per cent drop in daily collections on Monday, raking in Rs 6.25 crore nett on Day 4 of its theatrical run, according to industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

Sky Force had opened to impressive numbers, collecting Rs 12.25 crore nett on Day 1. The earnings soared over the weekend — Rs 22 crore nett on Day 2 and an even higher Rs 28 crore nett on Republic Day (Day 3). With Day 4 earnings, the total collection of the Akshay Kumar-starrer now stands at Rs 68.50 crore nett in India

Set in the 1960s, Sky Force delves into one of India’s most daring military missions — India’s first air strike on Pakistan’s Sargodha air base during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War.

Veer Pahariya plays Squadron Leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who goes missing during the mission. Akshay Kumar plays Wing Commander Kumar Om Ahuja. The film also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.

Despite the slump in collections, Sky Force is Akshay Kumar’s biggest four-day grosser post pandemic. Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan (2023) held the record previously with a collection of Rs 43.3 crore nett.