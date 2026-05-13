Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan-starrer untitled horror comedy to release in December

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer upcoming yet-to-be-titled film is set to release in theatres on December 4.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film marks the fourth collaboration between Akshay and Vidya.

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Vidya and Akshay have collaborated on projects including Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, and Mission Mangal, with Vidya also appearing in a cameo in Thank You.

Akshay reunites with Bazmee after 15 years. The duo previously delivered hits like Singh Is Kinng (2008), Welcome (2007), and Thank You (2011).

Produced by Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in collaboration with Cape of Good Films and Sri Venkateswara Creations, the yet-to-be-titled film also stars Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz and Sudesh Lehri.

According to a press release, the upcoming film is touted as a “big-screen family entertainer.”

Akshay, Raashii and Vidya recently concluded its Kerala leg of shooting.

On the work front, Akshay was last seen in horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, also starring Wamiqa Gabbi. Released on April 17, the film marks the long-awaited reunion of director Priyadarshan with Akshay.

Akshay also has Ahmed Khan’s Welcome to the Jungle in the pipeline.

Vidya was last seen in Bazme’s 2024 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.