Akshay Kumar teases ‘Kesari’ sequel on sixth anniversary of 2019 war drama

On the sixth anniversary of his 2019 film Kesari, Akshay Kumar teased an upcoming sequel to the action war-drama, saying that a “new chapter” is set to begin soon.

The 57-year-old actor took to his X and shared a video carrying stills from the original film. “Details regarding the sequel will be announced tomorrow”, a text overlay in the video reads.

“Celebrating 6 years of Kesari. Celebrating the spirit of Kesari. Celebrating a new chapter that begins...soon,” Akshay, who played the role of Havildar Ishar Singh in Kesari, wrote in the caption.

“6 years ago… A story of courage shook the nation,” reads a text in the video. “21 Sikhs against thousands of Afghans. Outnumbered. Surrounded. But never defeated. They fought like lions, they became legends. History wrote one chapter… Now, we tell the next. The saffron rises again. New battle, same fire. Tomorrow,” it further displayed.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari features Akshay as Havildar Ishar Singh, a soldier in the British Indian Army, who leads 21 Sikh soldiers in a fight against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. Also starring Parineeti Chopra, it follows the events leading to the Battle of Saragarhi, a war between 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army and 10,000 Afridi and Orakzai Pashtun tribesmen in 1897.