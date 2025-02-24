Actor Akshay Kumar takes holi dip at Mahakumbh Mela, says 'arrangements are very good'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday took a holy dip in sangam at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj where he lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's efforts.

The 57-year-old actor, whose last release was "Sky Force", said he had also visited Maha Kumbh Mela in 2019 and there have been a massive improvement in the arrangements this time around.

"I had a lot of fun, the arrangements are very good, very well done... We are very grateful to the CM Yogi sahab for making such good arrangements," he told PTI.

"I still remember when the last Kumbh was held in 2019, people would come with bundles, but this time all the big people are coming, the Ambanis, Adanis and big actors, everyone is coming.

"So the way the arrangements have been made for the Maha Kumbh are very good and I would like to thank with folded hands all the police personnel and all the workers who have taken so much care of everyone," he added.

Maha Kumbh Mela began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. Many celebrities have attended the event including Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Vijay Deverakonda and others.

