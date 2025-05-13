Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty's 'Dhadkan' to re-release in theatres next week

"Dhadkan", starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty, is set to be re-released in theatres on May 23.

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the romantic drama originally hit the big screen on August 11, 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dhadkan" revolves around Anjali (Shilpa), who is in love with Dev (Suniel) but gets married off to Ram (Akshay) by her family. Years later Dev returns, but things get complicated as Anjali has now fallen in love with Ram.

The movie will now return to cinemas as part of a "special screening initiative to celebrate iconic Bollywood films", a press release issued on Tuesday stated.

"Dhadkan", which had soundtrack by composed by Nadeem–Shravan and lyrics by Sameer, will be re-release in selected theatres in India in a digitally remastered format.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.