Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh-led ‘Housefull 5’ surpasses Rs 150-crore mark in India

Akshay Kumar’s latest big screen outing Housefull 5 has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark at the domestic box office after nine days of theatrical run, the makers announced on Sunday.

According to Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the producers of the film, the fifth instalment in the long-running Bollywood comedy franchise has earned Rs 150.39 crore nett so far.

According to makers, Housefull 5 earned Rs 24.35 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 32.38 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 35.10 crore nett on Sunday. The earnings dropped to Rs 13.15 crore nett on Monday. On Tuesday, Housefull 5 earned Rs 11.70 crore nett, followed by Rs 9.40 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 7.50 crore nett on Thursday.

Week 2 in theatres began with a collection of Rs 6.60 crore nett on second Friday, followed by Rs 10.21 crore nett on second Saturday.

Taking to social media, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment wrote, “The cruise isn’t slowing down! #Housefull5 ruling the box office with Housefull screens! Thank you for your unstoppable love! We’re truly grateful.”

Housefull 5 has been released in two versions — Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B — each offering a different climax featuring a different killer. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film boasts a massive ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade.

Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Nikitin Dheer round out the cast.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s collaboration Thug Life has managed to earn Rs 45.65 crore nett at the domestic box office in 10 days. Also starring Silambarasan TR, Trisha and Abhirami, the story revolves around a mafia kingpin, played by Haasan.