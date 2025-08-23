MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Khiladi-Anari mil gaye’: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan reunite after 18 years for Priyadarshan’s ‘Haiwaan’

Shooting for the upcoming film, a Hindi remake of the 2016 hit Malayalam movie ‘Oppam’, has begun in Kochi

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.08.25, 02:44 PM
Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan on the sets of 'Haiwaan'

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Priyadarshan on the sets of 'Haiwaan' Instagram

Actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have begun shooting for Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan in Kochi, Akshay announced on Saturday.

Reuniting after 18 years, Akshay and Saif have worked together on films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Tu Chor Main Sipahi and Tashan.

Sharing a video from the sets of the film, Akshay wrote, “Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan…Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 18 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling.”

Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of the 2016 hit Malayalam movie Oppam starring Mohanlal. The video from the sets of the film shows Akshay, Saif and Priyadarshan engaging in a fun conversation.

Fans flooded the comment section with their love and excitement. “Khiladi anari mil gaye,” one of them wrote. “Sir isme Mai khiladi Tu anari song ka remake hona mangta,” another fan commented.

Produced by KVN Productions, the film will be shot across locations in Mumbai and Ooty.

Before Haiwaan, Akshay recently collaborated with Priyadarshan on the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Co-starring Tabu and Mithila Palkar, the upcoming film is slated to hit theatres next April.

