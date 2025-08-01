‘Housefull 5’ out on OTT: Where to stream Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh’s thriller comedy

Akshay Kumar-led thriller comedy Housefull 5 is now available to stream on Prime Video, the streaming platform said on Friday.

“A housefull of people have something to say️. #Housefull5OnPrime, Watch Now,” reads a post on the official Instagram page of Prime Video.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 reunites franchise regulars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh with Abhishek Bachchan. The cast also includes Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez, alongside veterans like Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Chunky Panday.

Released theatrically on June 6, the film follows three impostors, all claiming to be the heir to a deceased billionaire, as they jostle for inheritance aboard a 20-storey luxury cruise. A murder on board makes matters worse for the trio as they become prime suspects in the case.

Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir round off the cast of Housefull 5, which was released in theatres in two versions — 5A and 5B. Although the jokes, cast and storyline remain the same in both the versions, the identity of the killer is different in each of them.

However, on Prime Video, only the 5A version is available to stream.

According to industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk, Housefull 5 earned Rs 288.58 crore nett worldwide during its theatrical run.

The first Housefull movie, directed by Sajid Khan, was released in 2010. It features Akshay Kumar alongside Jiah Khan, Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta and Chunky Panday.

The sequel, also directed by Sajid Khan, came out in 2012, followed by Sajid-Farhad-helmed Housefull 3 in 2016, and Farhad Samji’s Housefull 4 in 2019.