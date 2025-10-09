MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Akshay Kumar begins shooting for the final schedule of ‘Haiwaan’: ‘What a journey’

Directed by Priyadarshan, the upcoming film also stars Saif Ali Khan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.10.25, 10:44 AM
A BTS from the sets of ‘Haiwaan’

A BTS from the sets of ‘Haiwaan’ X

Akshay Kumar began shooting for the last schedule of the Priyadarshan-directed Haiwaan on Wednesday. The actor shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets on the occasion.

In the video, Akshay sports a rugged look in a black T-shirt and matching jeans as he steps out from behind a car.

“Last schedule of #Haiwaan…what a journey it’s been. This character has pushed, shaped, and surprised me in so many ways.Forever grateful to @priyadarshandir Sir, your sets feel like home,” Akshay wrote on X.

Sharing his experience of working with Saif Ali Khan, his co-star, Akshay added, “And Saif, thank you for the laughter, ease, and all those effortless moments on screen.”

Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam movie Oppam starring Mohanlal.

Akshay recently collaborated with Priyadarshan on the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Co-starring Tabu and Mithila Palkar, the upcoming film is slated to hit theatres next year.

RELATED TOPICS

Haiwaan Akshay Kumar Film Shootings Saif Ali Khan
