Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer ‘Housefull 5’ earns Rs 250 crore globally

Akshay Kumar’s latest big-screen outing, Housefull 5, has earned Rs 250 crore gross at the global box office in 11 days of its theatrical run, makers Nadiadwala Grandson said on Tuesday.

As per the production banner, Housefull 5 earned Rs 24.35 crore nett in India on JUne 6, the day of its release. The film earned Rs 79.61 crore nett domestically on its first weekend. In its second week, the film amassed Rs 26.55 crore nett in India.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 reunites franchise regulars Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh with Abhishek Bachchan. The cast also includes Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and Jacqueline Fernandez, alongside veterans like Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar and Chunky Panday.

The film follows three impostors — all claiming to be the heir to a deceased billionaire — as they jostle for inheritance aboard a 20-storey luxury cruise. A murder on board makes matters worse for the trio as they become prime suspects in the case.

Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangada Singh, Dino Morea, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir round off the cast of Housefull 5, which was released in two versions — 5A and 5B. Although the jokes, cast and storyline remain the same in both the versions, the identity of the killer is different in each of them.

The multiple ending format was once famously attempted by the 1985 Hollywood whodunit, Clue. The model has since been abandoned by Western studios. However, Nadiadwala sees potential in it.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s latest collaboration, Thug Life, raked in Rs 47.04 crore nett at the domestic box office in 13 days. Also starring Silambarasan TR, Trisha and Abhirami, the story revolves around a mafia kingpin, played by Haasan.