Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar’s film with Adhik Ravichandran to hit screens in April

Tamil star Ajith Kumar’s upcoming film Good Bad Ugly, backed by T-Series Films and Mythri Movie Makers, is set to hit theatres on April 10, the makers announced on Monday. The production banner also dropped a fresh poster of the film.

The poster features Ajith Kumar in a white suit, sporting a heavy beard and stylish shades, seated on a sofa with a gun in hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good Bad Ugly, which is Ajith's 63rd movie as an actor, is directed by Adhik Ravichandran of Mark Antony fame. The film is also expected to star Trisha Krishnan, Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil, Rahul Dev and Yogi Babu. The film’s music has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the 2023 blockbuster Thunivu. His upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was slated for a January 10 release but later postponed indefinitely by Lyca Productions due to “unavoidable circumstances”. Vidaamuyarchi also features Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Arav and Regina Cassandra in key roles.