Ajay Devgn’s crime thriller ‘Raid 2’ earns Rs 170 crore in India in 35 days

Ajay Devgn’s high-octane crime drama Raid 2 has minted more than Rs 170 crore in India during its 35-day theatrical run, as per latest trade reports.

The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial had the second-highest opening for a Hindi film in 2025, earning Rs 19.25 crore nett on Day 1. It enjoyed a stellar first week, collecting Rs 95.75 crore nett, followed by a strong second-week haul of Rs 40.6 crore nett.

According to industry data-tracking portal; Sacnilk, Raid 2 added another Rs 20.5 crore nett to its collection in Week 3, followed by Rs 8.25 crore nett in the fourth week.

In the fifth week, so far, the Ajay Devgn-starrer has earned Rs 4.85 crore nett, taking its total earnings to Rs 170 crore nett in India. Globally, Raid 2 has earned Rs 232 crore gross, becoming the only Hindi film apart from Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava to cross the Rs 200-crore milestone this year.

Raid 2 continues the saga of IRS officer Amay Patnaik, played by Ajay Devgn, as he targets the empire of corrupt politician Dada Manohar Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh) in a high-stakes tax evasion drama. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in key roles.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi-starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf earned Rs 1.75 crore nett on Day 13, taking its India collection to Rs 65.10 crore nett so far.

Tom Cruise’s latest spy thriller, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, has inched closer to the Rs 100-crore mark after 19 days of theatrical run in India, having collected Rs 93.76 crore nett so far, as per Sacnilk.

On the other hand, Final Destination: Bloodlines, which hit theatres on May 15, has so far amassed Rs 57.26 crore nett in India.