Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh’s ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ inches closer to Rs 50-crore mark in India

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer comedy drama De De Pyaar De 2 is inching closer to the Rs 50-crore mark at the domestic box office, as per trade figures.

The Anshul Sharma-directed comedy film, a sequel to 2019’s De De Pyaar De, has earned Rs 46.75 crore gross domestically in four days, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedy film earned Rs 8.75 crore nett in India on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. On its second day in theatres, the collection jumped to Rs 12.25 crore nett, followed by Rs 13.75 crore nett, taking its domestic collection over the first weekend to Rs 34.75 crore nett.

However, on the fourth day, the film saw a drop in its collection, earning Rs 4.25 crore nett at the domestic box office.

De De Pyaar De 2 had an overall occupancy of 24.94 per cent on Sunday. The morning shows saw an occupancy of 9.59 per cent, which increased to 25.64 per cent in the afternoon. The evening shows peaked at 38.57 per cent occupancy, which dropped marginally to 25.94 per cent at night.

Directed by Anshul Sharma, the sequel also stars R. Madhavan, Gautami Kapoor, Meezan and Jaaved Jaaferi. The story follows Devgn’s character Ashish as he attempts to gain the approval of his much younger partner’s family after having already convinced his own.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kaantha, which released in theatres on Friday, has earned Rs 15.65 crore nett in India so far, as per Sacnilk.

Among the old releases, Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi-starrer courtroom drama Haq collected Rs 35 lakh nett on Monday as per Sacnilk. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 17.3 crore nett in 10 days.

Paresh Rawal’s The Taj Story, which hit theatres on October 31, has earned Rs 19.28 crore nett in 18 days.