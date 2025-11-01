‘Forever a queen’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Paris trip pictures are proof she ages like fine wine

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a set of pictures from her Paris trip for L'Oréal Fashion Week ahead of her birthday on Saturday, proving that the Miss World ages like fine wine.

The actress, who turns 51 today, posed for the pictures in a chic pantsuit from celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, totally acing the boss lady look. Her ensemble consisted of a dark blue blazer over a crisp white collared shirt. She paired her look with high-rise, wide-leg trousers that briskly sweep the floor.

Gold accents — a long chain pendant around the lapels and a dainty floral brooch beside the collar — complement her look. The actress went for black shoes to round off her style.

Aishwarya’s makeup was subtle. Dramatic winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks and glossy coral lips were her choice for the evening.

Her pictures quickly captured the attention of fans online, with one of them writing, “No matter what 'Miss world' is forever a miss world”.

“There are some faces you don’t just look at you admire in silence. Aishwariya isn’t just beautiful, she’s an entire era of grace, elegance, and timeless charm. Every time she appears, it feels like royalty just walked in. The poise, the aura, the confidence unmatched. Beauty like this isn’t created, it’s born with. Forever a queen, forever iconic,” wrote another fan on Instagram.

“The best pics to post before birthday,” an Instagram user commented.

Aishwarya was last seen in the 2023 Tamil-language epic, Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam.