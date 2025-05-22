MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 22 May 2025

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads at Cannes 2025 in Manish Malhotra sari, flaunts bright red sindoor

Fans speculated that the vermillion might be her way of quashing divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan and allude to Operation Sindoor launched by India against Pakistan this month

Entertainment Web Desk Published 22.05.25, 10:18 AM
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2025

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2025 Instagram

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21 in a classic white Manish Malhotra sari paired with ruby jewellery from the Indian couturier’s collection.

The highlight of her look, however, was a bright red sindoor on her forehead, which sparked attention on social media. While some fans speculated that the vermillion might be her way of quashing divorce rumours with her husband Abhishek Bachchan, others pointed out that it might allude to Operation Sindoor launched by India against Pakistan this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aishwarya’s Cannes look consisted of a handwoven Kadwa Banarasi handloom sari, a handwoven tissue drape and ruby jewellery, all from a collection by Manish Malhotra. Her layered necklace featured over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds with 18 carat gold. A matching statement ring, maroon lipstick and flowing hair rounded off the look.

The 51-year-old actress wore a saree to the Cannes Film Festival in 2002 as well for the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, which marked her debut at the French Riviera. This year, she was present at the event for the premiere of Oliver Hermanus’s The History of Sound.

Last year, the Cannes veteran stunned in a custom black-and-white Falguni Shane Peacock gown, designed to complement the white plaster on her right arm.

RELATED TOPICS

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes 2025
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Month after carnage, Pahalgam phantoms continue to elude security forces in Kashmir

The jagged terrain is an ugly reminder of how the jungle warfare tactics, adopted by a few groups of battle-hardened militants, are laying bare the limits of advanced technology, including drones and helicopters
US President Donald Trump makes an announcement regarding the Golden Dome missile defense shield next to U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 20, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Beijing is concerned about the missile defence shield, it carries offensive implications

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT