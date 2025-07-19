Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s musical romance ‘Saiyaara’ earns over Rs 20 crore on Day 1

Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) romantic drama Saiyaara, which marks the debut of Ananya Panday’s cousin Ahaan Panday, minted over Rs 20 crore on Day 1 in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

Also starring Aneet Padda, the Mohit Suri directorial earned Rs 4.37 crore gross (Rs 6.76 crore gross with block seats) in pre-sales for 5,021 shows on Day 1, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Saiyaara, debutant Ahaan plays Krissh Kapoor, a gifted but temperamental musician trying to make a mark in the music industry. Sparks fly when he meets Vaani (Aneet Padda), a songwriter.

Though Krissh and Vaani initially clash and rarely agree on anything, their constant friction gradually paves the way for a blossoming romance. But they soon part ways.

Among the Hollywood releases, James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, has raked in Rs 35.50 Crore at the domestic box office since its release, as per a report by Sacnilk.

The superhero fantasy movie, also starring Rachel Brosnahan, traces the journey of Clark Kent as he struggles to balance his Kryptonian roots with his life on Earth. Additionally, the Superman cast features Nicholas Hoult as Kent’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.

Internationally, Superman has crossed the USD 300-million mark since its release, as per media reports.

Gareth Edwards’s Jurassic World: Rebirth has earned Rs 83.65 crore nett at the Indian box office. Globally, the sci-fi film on dinosaurs has already crossed the USD 500-million mark at the worldwide box office.

Rajkummar Rao’s Maalik, which hit theatres on the same day as Superman, has so far earned Rs 21.20 crore nett in its first week of release.

Anurag Basu’s latest directorial venture Metro… In Dino raked in Rs 44 crore nett domestically at the end of two weeks in theatres, as per Sacnilk. Released on July 4, the romantic musical boasts an ensemble cast that includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.