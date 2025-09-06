Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda jubilant as ‘Saiyaara’ completes 50 days in theatres

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda on Friday celebrated 50 days of the Mohit Suri directorial, thanking fans for their whole-hearted support towards the film.

“Today marks 50 days of a film that brought us to the world and the world to us, the love that we have gotten feels like a testament to the fact that if you believe in magic, if you feel it, the world may just feel it with you,” Ahaan wrote alongside a set of pictures with Aneet on Instagram.

“Today marks a quiet moment for us, we close our eyes and all we see is you. The way you felt something with us, the way you made what was one of a kind for us, yours too,” he added.

Signing off, the actor thanked fans for being “as vulnerable as us”. “Thank you for letting us in, for reminding us that honesty and love are more powerful than anything else in this world, & that knowing, will always be the most beautiful thing we carry forward,” he wrote.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Saiyaara hit theatres on July 18. The film revolves around struggling singer Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), who crosses paths with struggling lyricist Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). As they collaborate on a song, sparks fly and the duo fall in love. However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early onset of Alzheimer’s disease, which threatens to disrupt their bond.

The romantic musical marks the first collaboration between Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films. The film has earned over Rs 500 crore gross at the global box office.

Ahaan and Aneet have also received the IMDb Breakout Star STARmeter Awards. In the Global 100 chart by IMDb, Aneet ranks at 64, while Ahaan has found a place at 75.