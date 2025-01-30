After successful India tour, Coldplay’s Chris Martin to perform at Grammys 2025

The Recording Academy has announced a fresh roster of performers for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, adding Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Motown icon Stevie Wonder, indie powerhouse St. Vincent, and jazz legend Herbie Hancock to the lineup.

The ceremony is set to take place on February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with comedian Trevor Noah returning as host for the fifth consecutive year.

The show will be broadcast live on CBS in the US and available for live streaming worldwide via Paramount+ from 5pm PT (6am IST on February 3).

This year’s Grammy Awards was already shaping up to be a major spectacle, with a diverse group of artists including Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, Doechii, RAYE, Shakira, and Teddy Swims set to perform.

Additionally, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Janelle Monáe, Jacob Collier, Cynthia Erivo, and Brittany Howard are also set to take the stage at this year’s Grammys.

Grammys 2025 will also serve as a fundraising event, with the Recording Academy and MusiCares launching the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort and donating USD 1 million to assist individuals and families in the music industry facing displacement and loss due to the disaster.

Justin Trante to host Grammys Premiere Ceremony

Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Tranter is set to return as the host of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on February 2.

Tranter, who is in the fray for Song of the Year trophy for co-writing Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe!, also hosted last year’s ceremony, where the majority of Grammy awards are presented.

The Premiere Ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theatre at the LA Live complex in Los Angeles and will be available for live streaming at 12.30pm PT (2am IST on February 3) on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and live.GRAMMY.com.

The event will kick off with a star-studded opening performance featuring current Grammy nominees Yolanda Adams, Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Scott Hoying, Angelique Kidjo, and Taj Mahal.

Additional performances will include Joe Bonamassa, Joyce DiDonato, Béla Fleck, Renée Fleming, Muni Long, Kelli O’Hara, and Grammy-winning contemporary classical composer Kevin Puts.

Presenters for the ceremony include Wayne Brady, Bob Clearmountain, Rhiannon Giddens, Scott Hoying, Jimmy Jam, Anoushka Shankar, and Queen Sheba.