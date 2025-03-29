After Ranveer Allahbadia, a female comedian faces ire of netizens over joke on mother

After YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, a female comedian is facing the ire of netizens over a controversial joke about her mother during a stand-up gig.

An old video of comedian Swati Sachdeva cracking a joke about her mother’s reaction to discovering a vibrator in her room has gone viral on social media, with netizens calling her out for the alleged offensive remarks.

“My mother is trying to be a cool mom, but it’s not happening. I recently had a tragedy with her after she found my vibrator. She came to me with full confidence and made me talk to her ‘as a friend'. She is definitely going to ask for my vibrator. She started calling it a gadget, a toy. I was like, ‘I swear, Mom, it belongs to Papa'. She said, ‘Don’t speak nonsense; I know his choice'. It was then that my mother brought it out and started asking me,” Swati is heard saying in the clip.

The development comes weeks after YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps’ controversial comment on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent show, which led to a backlash, with multiple police complaints filed against the YouTuber.

Reacting to Sachdeva’s stand-up act, an X user tweeted, “This shamelessness in the name of comedy needs to stop—RIGHT NOW.”

Another user posted, “Ranveer Allahabadia and Samay Raina have been treated for obscenity but this girl is not missing a single opportunity to spread obscenity. Her name is Swati Sachdeva. She calls herself a stand up comedian. She talks about lending her mother her ‘Vibrator’. Reform yourself.”

“Shameless generation,” wrote another user on X. “Cheap act. She should go and tell this to her mother and father. None is interested in the crap.She must be punished for the nonsense by authorities. Also, people laughing and watching are also equally responsible,” another user wrote, slamming the comedian.

The Telegraph Online tried contacting Sachdeva to get her reaction on the subject. The reply to a text message sent to her is awaited.

On Friday, Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber department for an obscenity case filed against him for Allahbadia’s controversial remarks on India’s Got Latent. The comedian appeared before the cyber cell for a second time this week. Previously, he had appeared before cyber cell officials in Mumbai on March 24.