Tom Cruise wins hearts by speaking Hindi, says he would like to make a Bollywood film someday

Following the early release of Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning in India, Hollywood star Tom Cruise won hearts with his clean attempts at speaking Hindi and expressing his desire to create a Bollywood film someday.

During an interview hosted by actress Avneet Kaur, who recently met Cruise prior to the release of the film, the 62-year-old actor went candid about his love for India, its culture, food and Bollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video that’s doing the rounds on social media, Cruise tries to repeat the phrase ‘Main aap sabse bohot pyaar karta hoon (I love you all a lot)’ after Avneet.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, he recalled the time he visited India back in 2011 and said, “I feel so much love for India. Amazing country, amazing people, amazing culture.”

Cruise enjoyed a brief two-day trip to India in 2011 for the promotions of the fourth MI film, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, in which he starred alongside Anil Kapoor. During his time in the country, the actor visited the Taj Mahal, a memory he still cherishes.

“Every single moment, from the moment I landed, to going to the Taj Mahal, to spending the time in Mumbai, with Anil and all the people at the night of the premiere… I remember every moment quite vividly,” Cruise shared, reminiscing the moments he spent in India.

“I love travelling and I love working in different cultures. I’d like to go back and I’d actually like to make a film there,” he said.

Expressing his love for Bollywood films, Cruise added, “I love Bollywood films, the skill that it takes you to do what you all do is so natural. I love that you’re in this drama comedy and suddenly, it breaks out in a song. I love it. It’s something that I have grown up watching— I love musicals, I love dramas. Your culture in a way is something that I would like to be in.”

When asked whether he has tried any Indian snacks, Cruise said that he loves Indian food, calling it “amazing”.

Avneet first met Cruise last year on the London sets of Mission Impossible 8. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that Kaur was among a group of selected creators from around the world who were invited by the film’s studio Paramount Pictures to visit the set and try their hands at performing the high-octane stunts.

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the eighth and last instalment of the film franchise, released in India on May 17, five days before it is set to hit screens worldwide.

Cruise has returned in the role of the iconic spy agent Ethan Hunt in the film which is expected to conclude the franchise.