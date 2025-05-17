After Avneet Kaur, Tom Cruise meets Indian influencers Niharika NM, Jannat Zubair ahead of ‘MI8’ release

After meeting Avneet Kaur ahead of the release of his latest film Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently hung out with other Indian influencers and actresses like Niharika NM and Jannat Zubair.

Actress Avneet Kaur, known for Tiku Weds Sheru and Mardaani 2, dropped photos with Cruise on Instagram on Tuesday. “Namaste mere aur Mr Cruise ki taraf se poore India ko. Great to see you again @tomcruise,” she wrote.

The 23-year-old actress first met Cruise last year on the London sets of Mission Impossible 8. A quick scroll through her Instagram page reveals that Kaur was among a group of selected creators from around the world who were invited by the film’s studio Paramount Pictures to visit the set and try their hands at performing the high-octane stunts.

After catching up with Avneet, Cruise met content creator Niharika NM, who shared a video on Instagram. The clip shows Cruise taking her hand and asking her to join him for a photoshoot during the premiere of the movie.

“This mission being possible has sent my soul into overdrive. Will take this century to reboot. I’m in awe of the man that you are @tomcruise. Thank you for making this dream that I didn’t have the guts to dream, come true,” Niharika captioned the video on Instagram.

Fans flooded the comments section, gushing over the unexpected meet-up. “I’m so jealous,” one of them wrote. “What is this parallel universe man?” another fan commented. “I think she is the most lucky woman in India at this time?” an Instagram user added.

Actress Jannat Zubair, best known for her roles in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa and Tu Aashiqui, posted a selfie with Cruise on Instagram. “One selfie with Tom Cruise = Lifetime bragging rights. Somebody pinch meeee,” she captioned the photo.

“When Hollywood meets Queen energy – this combo is one in a million. Truly iconic,” wrote a fan in the comments section.

However, the meetings also received backlash on social media, with some netizens criticising the content creators and the film’s team for their promotional strategies.

“Niharika NM is being clicked with Tom Cruise and he is actually treating her like a princess what the actual f*** is this s***…This generation is all about getting clout through cringe reels,” one of them wrote on X.

“#TomCruise is meeting Indian social media influencers for #MI8 promotions. Itne bure din aa gaye,” tweeted an X user. In response, another twitterati added, “His PR team must’ve been doing a poor job.”

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the eighth and last instalment of the film franchise, released in India on May 17, five days before it is set to hit screens worldwide.

Cruise has returned in the role of the iconic spy agent Ethan Hunt in the film which is expected to conclude the franchise.

Backed by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the action drama also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff and Mariela Garriga.

Other cast members include Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt.