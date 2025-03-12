MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Afran Nisho stars in the upcoming film Daagi

The Telegraph Published 12.03.25, 07:56 AM
Afran Nisho

The newly unveiled teaser of director Shihab Shaheen’s upcoming film, Daagi, presented by SVF Alpha-i and Chorki, offers a glimpse into a tale of vengeance and fate. The much-awaited teaser opens with Afran Nisho, only to cut sharply to a jail cell, where he stands in prison attire marked with the number 786. The teaser hints at a gripping transformation, leaving audiences eager to uncover the twists. Adding to the intrigue, the teaser also showcases glimpses of the immensely talented Tama Mirza and Sunerah Binte Kamal, whose performances promise to add depth to this intense narrative.

Speaking about the teaser, Afran Nisho said: “Every frame of this film holds a deeper meaning, and the teaser is just a hint of what’s to come. It’s a story that will keep the audience questioning fate, choices and consequences until the very end.”

