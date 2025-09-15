At 15, 'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper becomes youngest actor to win an Emmy award

Owen Cooper, the 15-year-old star of Netflix’s Adolescence, became the youngest male acting winner in the history of Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (IST) by clinching the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie trophy for the show.

Previously, the record was held by Scott Jacoby, who was 16 when he won in 1973 for That Certain Summer. The overall youngest acting winner remains Roxana Zal, who was 14 when she won an Emmy in 1984 for Something About Amelia.

Cooper beat seasoned actors including his Adolescence co-star Ashley Walters, as well as Javier Bardem, Bill Camp, Peter Sarsgaard and Rob Delaney to clinch the award. Originally from Manchester native, the teenager had no prior acting experience before starring in the Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham-created series.

In his acceptance speech, Cooper expressed his disbelief at winning the award. “Standing up here is just, wow, it’s just so surreal. When I started these drama classes a couple of years back, I didn’t expect to even be in the United States, never mind here,” he said.

“I think tonight proves if you listen, and you focus and you step out your comfort zone, you can achieve anything in life. Who cares if you get embarrassed? Anything can be possible. I was nothing about three years ago, I’m here now,” the British actor continued.

Cooper also credited his family, co-stars, and production team, saying, “It may have my name on this award, but it really belongs to the people behind the camera.”