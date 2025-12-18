‘Dhurandhar’ emerges highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career, headed towards Rs 700-crore mark globally

Aditya Dhar-directed spy thriller Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singha’s career at the worldwide box office, beating Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2019 historical drama Padmaavat, trade figures show.

Singh played the antagonist Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, which grossed Rs 585 crore gross worldwide. Dhurandhar, on the other hand, has earned Rs 674.25 crore gross globally at the end of 13 days of theatrical run, industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk said.

Dhurandhar has earned Rs 524.50 crore gross in India and Rs 150 crore gross overseas. The film is performing well domestically too and has crossed the Rs 425-crore milestone in India.

The spy thriller began its box office journey with a collection of 28.60 crore nett in India on Day 1, followed by Rs 33.10 crore nett on the second day. On Day 3, the film earned Rs 44.80 crore nett.

The daily collection dropped to Rs 24.30 crore nett on Monday, but kept gradually rising through the week. Tuesday fetched Rs 28.60 crore nett, followed by Rs 29.20 crore nett on Wednesday and Rs 29.40 crore nett on Thursday. The second week began with a collection of Rs 34.70 crore nett on second Friday.

Dhurandhar had a record-breaking second weekend in theatres, minting Rs 111 crore nett on Day 9 and 10, cumulatively. On its second Monday, the film added another Rs 30.5 crore nett to its earnings. On Tuesday, it earned Rs 30.5 crore nett, followed by Rs 25.5 crore nett on Wednesday.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer has earned Rs 437.25 crore nett in India so far.

Set in Pakistan in the early 2000s, the film follows an Indian spy working to dismantle Karachi’s mafia network. Inspired by real events, Dhurandhar features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan alongside Singh.