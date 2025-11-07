Actress-singer Sulakshana Pandit, elder sister of composers Jatin-Lalit, dies at 71

Veteran actress and playback singer Sulakshana Pandit, known for her roles in films like Uljhan and Chehre Pe Chehra, died of cardiac arrest on Thursday at the age of 71, her brother Lalit Pandit said in a statement.

According to a report by PTI, Sulakshana was taken to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after she complained of breathlessness and was feeling unwell. She took her last breath at around 7pm.

“She passed away due to cardiac arrest around 7pm. She had complained of breathlessness and seemed a bit unwell. We were taking her to Nanavati Hospital but she died before we could reach the hospital,” Lalit said.

Hailing from a musical family in Hisar, Haryana, Sulakshana belonged to a family deeply rooted in classical music. She began singing at the age of nine alongside her brother Mandheer. Her siblings include music composers Jatin and Lalit Pandit, and veteran actor Vijayata Pandit. Noted vocalist Pandit Jasraj was her uncle.

Over the years, Sulakshana lent her voice to songs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Oriya, and Gujarati. She delivered several memorable hits such as Tu Hi Saagar Tu Hi Kinara, Pardesiya Tere Desh Mein, Bekrar Dil Tut Gaya, Baandhi Re Kahe Preet, Saat Samundar Paar Se, Somvaar Ko Hum Mile, Sona Re Tujhe Kaise Miloon, Yeh Pyara Lage Tera Chehra, Jab Aati Hogi Yaad Meri, and Yeh Pyar Kiya Hai.

Sulakshana made her acting debut in 1975 with Uljhan, opposite Sanjeev Kumar. She soon went on to share the screen with several leading stars, including Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna. Over the years, she appeared in a number of notable films such as Sankoch, Hera Pheri, Khandaan, and Dharam Kanta.

Sulakshana also acted in a Bengali film, Bandie (1978), where she starred alongside Uttam Kumar.