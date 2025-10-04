MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 October 2025

Actress Rhea Chakraborty's passport returned after five years

Chakraborty was given back the document after the Bombay High Court ruled in her favour in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

PTI Published 04.10.25, 06:44 PM
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty File Image

Actor Rhea Chakraborty said she has finally received passport back after five years.

Chakraborty was given back the document after the Bombay High Court ruled in her favour in connection to her late partner and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old actor shared a post on her Instagram handle on Friday. It featured her holding the passport at the airport.

The caption read, "Patience was my only passport for the past 5 years. Countless battles. Endless hope. Today, I hold my passport again. Ready for my Chapter2! Satyameva Jayate." The actor was taken into custody following the death of Rajput in June of 2020. She was taken into the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September in a drug case also linked to Rajput's death after which was granted bail after depositing her passport to NCB.

Best known for her performances in "Sonali Cable" and "Jalebi" she was last seen in the film "Chehre" (2021) which also starred Amitach Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

She also made a comeback in the television space with "MTV Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand" and "MTV Roadies: Double Cross".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Modi govt must explain Russia’s delivery of advanced JF-17 engines to Pakistan: Congress

Ramesh said, the IAF chief also stated that the JF-17 may be among the Pakistani fighters that were used against India during last May’s war
Kanhaiya Kumar
Quote left Quote right

This vote-thief government is a land thief too. Their eyes are set on Bihar’s land

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT