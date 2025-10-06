MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Prakash Raj to head Kerala State Film Awards for the year 2024

The actor-filmmaker will serve as the chairman of the jury

PTI Published 06.10.25, 10:56 AM
Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj File picture

Eminent actor-director Prakash Raj will be the chairman of the jury of the Kerala State Film Awards for the year 2024.

While Raj will be the chairman of the jury, director-screen writer Ranjan Pramod, filmmaker-cinematographer Jibu Jacob, dubbing artiste Bhagyalakshmi, playback singer Gayathri Ashokan, sound designer Nithin Lukose and writer Santhosh Echikkanam would be the panel members, according to a recent government order.

The movies, selected by two preliminary Sub-Committees headed by Ranjan Pramod and Jibu Jacob, would be screened before the final jury led by Raj.

Madhu Eravankara is the chairman of the jury for awards on writings related to cinema, the order said.

Kerala State Film Academy secretary C Ajoy would be the member secretary in all the juries, it said.

As many as 128 films would be considered by the jury and its screening would begin on Monday, official sources added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

