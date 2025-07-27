Madhampatty Rangaraj marries celebrity stylist Joy Crizildaa, couple announce pregnancy

Actor and entrepreneur Madhampatty Rangaraj, known for his performances in Mehandi Circus and his television appearances on Cooku With Comali, has tied the knot with celebrity stylist Joy Crizildaa, shows pictures shared by the bride on Sunday.

The couple also announced that Joy is in her sixth month of pregnancy.

The wedding appears to have been an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. One of the pictures shared by Joy shows Madhampatty applying kumkum on her forehead while both of them were dressed in traditional wedding attire and adorned with garlands. “Mr & Mrs Rangaraj,” Joy captioned one of the posts.

Following up with their first post, Joy shared another picture revealing her pregnancy by flaunting her baby bump. “Baby loading 2025. We are pregnant. 6th month of pregnancy,” she wrote.

The announcement, however, comes amid the ongoing speculation around Madhampatty’s married life. A few months ago, the actor’s first wife, Shruthi Rangaraj, had rubbished divorce rumours by posting pictures with Madhampatty and their children on social media.

In her Instagram bio, Shruthi continues to refer to herself as “Madhampatty Rangaraj’s wife” and has not removed any pictures of them together. Both of them continue to follow each other on social media as well.

Joy, a celebrity stylist, costume designer and Entrepreneur, has now added the words “Wife of Madhampatty Rangaraj” to her Instagram bio, similar to Shruthi’s profile.

Fans were left confused on social media following the announcement that is making headlines. “That guy still didnt get divorce from his first wife with two kids...his first wife still considers him as her husband. Their story is worse than Jayam Ravi's. Pathetic man,” wrote an X user.

While the controversy continues to brew online, Madhampatty is yet to give an official statement. In a past interview with Cinema Vikatan, the actor remained vague about the divorce rumours. “I am aware of what’s going around. If needed, I’ll talk about it openly. But for now, there are no issues in my family,” he had said.