Abhishek Banerjee, Shahana Goswami and Neeraj Kabi team up for new film 'Mahasangam'

A.R. Rahman will compose the music for this Bharat Bala directorial, set amidst the massive Mahakumbh congregation

PTI Published 27.02.25, 04:51 PM
Abhishek Banerjee, Shahana Goswami and Neeraj Kabi

Abhishek Banerjee, Shahana Goswami and Neeraj Kabi Instagram

Actors Abhishek Banerjee, Shahana Goswami and Neeraj Kabi will be featuring in "Mahasangam", a film set amidst the massive Maha Kumbh congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Bharat Bala, best known for directing the 2013 Tamil movie "Maryan" starring Dhanush and Parvathy Thiruvothu, will helm the project, described as a "powerful exploration of family, legacy, and music".

The film's story delves into the complex dynamics of a father, son, and daughter caught in a poignant struggle over a musical inheritance, a press release said.

Bala said “Mahasangam" is a tribute to the world's largest gathering of humanity, the Maha Kumbh which concluded on Wednesday.

"This is a story that delves into complex layers of human emotions, and unfolds at an unprecedented gathering of pilgrims. This is a story that dives deep into a journey of redemption, inheritance and music, narrated through the three lead characters.

"I’m immensely proud and fortunate to direct this film, especially with the incredible talent backing it," the director said.

"Mahasangam" will be produced by Virtual Bharat banner and feature music by composer A R Rahman.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj started on January 13. The Uttar Pradesh government has said that over 65 crore people visited the sacred site.

